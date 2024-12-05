Senior veterans to be honored for their service at Welcome Home Event

Senior veterans in San Luis Obispo are invited to a Welcome Home Event where they will be honored and recognized for their service.

The program will also include opportunities to network, explore local resources and support and share stories.

"Our senior veterans have laid the foundation for the freedoms we enjoy today. This event is our way of expressing gratitude and ensuring they feel the unwavering support of our community." Morgan Boyd, San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services Officer

The Senior Veteran Welcome Event will happen at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall (801 Grand Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.