Seniors get moving at drive-in benefit concert in Santa Maria

The event took place Monday night at the Elwin Muscle Senior Center.

The city of Santa Maria Active Aging Committee and the Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club put together the benefit to honor "The Longest Day" for the Alzheimer's Association.

The association uses the summer solstice, the day with the most daylight that happened yesterday- to bring attention to the need for a cure for this disease that affects more than five million Americans.

Live music was played by Riptide Big Band and people came out to hear it, bringing lawn chairs and some were out of their cars dancing.

The concert was free with a suggested donation of ten dollars to help support the Alzheimer's Association.

Those who came out were encouraged to wear purple to help raise awareness of the disease.