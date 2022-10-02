Seniors in Lompoc enjoyed an afternoon filled with dance and live music

Local seniors had a chance to show off their best dance moves at a Senior Dance hosted by the Lompoc Senior's Club on Sunday.

The dance was hosted at the Dick Dewees Community Center in Lompoc.

The JP N Knee Deep Band was in attendance and had the floor stomping with some groovy beats.

The band performed pop, funk, jazz and R&b songs.

The Lompoc Senior's Club asked those in attendance to bring a $3 donation.

“We're having a good time tonight got a lot of people having fun dancing, and we got water and candy afterwards," said David Tekaat, the Lompoc Seniors Club Founder and Chairman.

The event was sponsored by the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County, Wells Fargo, Walmart and the City of Lompoc Recreation Division.