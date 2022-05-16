Seniors in Lompoc show off their best dance moves

Local seniors had a chance to show off their best dance moves at an event at the Dick Dewees Community Center.

The Lompoc Senior’s Club organized the senior dance, which took place from 3 PM to 5 PM on Sunday May 15, 2022.

The Storm Band featuring Ben Contreras, Jack Derant, and Tony Limtoco played oldies, rock and roll, jazz and R&B.

Face masks were strongly recommended for those in attendance.

The event was sponsored by The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County, Wells Fargo, Walmart and the City of Lompoc Recreation Division.