Live music is expected to return to the Sensorio light show in Paso Robles.

The art installation will be introducing music back into its shows from now until the end of September.

There will be folk to funk, rock and blues playing at the 16 acre exhibit.

Sensorio is located off Highway 46 in Paso Robles. it's open from 7 p.m. on the weekends.

Regular tickets are 30 to 40 dollars and vip tickets start at 79 dollars.