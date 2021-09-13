Sensorio gives back to local rescue animals

On Sunday night, Sensorio in Paso Robles raised money for local animal charities such as Woods Humane Society and From The Heart Animal Sanctuary.

Community members were able to view the current light installation titled "Light at Sensorio" by British artist Bruce Munro. $20 from each purchased ticket for the Sunday night show went to the animal rescue organizations.

"I'm very excited to be included in the event because it's not often you get asked as a charity to be somewhere where we're actually getting proceeds from every ticket sale," says From The Heart Animal Sanctuary's Leslie Thomas, "It's very exciting for us and for some visibility since we are brand new."

Sensorio is located off of Highway 46 East in Paso Robles. More information on upcoming fundraising nights and ticket prices can be found here.