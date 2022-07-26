Sensorio partners with two SLO Co. charities for fundraising event

'Sensorio Gives Back' takes place in August and will help raise funds for two San Luis Obispo County non-profits that support children and adults with cancer and other disabilities.

On August 21, guests who purchase tickets to visit Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles with help raise funds to benefit SabesWings and United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of SLO County.

SabesWings was founded by former professional baseball player Bret Saberhagen and helps cancer patients suffering from medical financial toxicity. UCP of SLO County helps to positively affect the quality of life for children and adults with developmental disabilities.

Artist Bruce Munro's Field of Light is a 15-acre art installation that covers the rolling hills off Highway 46 with more than 58,800 colorful lighted spheres.

This partnership with the outdoor art exhibit assists both non-profits by donating $20 of each ticket sold on August 21 to the chosen charities. Each charity will receive $10 from the $20 donation.

Tickets for adults range from $41 - $43 and up, and child admission ranges from $20 - $22 and up.

There are VIP options that range from $85 - $110 and up.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit this website.