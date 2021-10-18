Sensorio supports local schools and library through sold out light show

Sensorio Paso Robles held another fundraising event on Sunday night, this time boosting the athletic teams of Paso Robles High School and the town's library.

As of Friday, this month's Sensorio Gives Back event had completely sold out of tickets.

According to Sensorio, this ongoing initiative at the outdoor art exhibition highlights and supports local non-profits on selected nights, when $20 of each ticket sold goes towards the chosen charities (with $10 donated to each organization).

Sunday night's visitors to Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio were viewing the installations while also benefiting the Paso Robles Library Foundation and Paso Robles Bearcat Boosters.

Munro's exhibit is viewable through Jan. 2, 2022. A full schedule of days/hours and ticket pricing can be found at sensoriopaso.com.

Sensorio Gives Back will be hosting its next fundraising night on Nov. 21, raising money for families that have a child with cancer, as well as a local foodbank.

Light at Sensorio is located at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East in Paso Robles.