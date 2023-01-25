Serial burglary suspect arrested in Santa Barbara

A serial burglary suspect was arrested last week in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara police say officers patrolling along the 300 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard Jan. 18 ended up detaining a man for a municipal code violation.

Police identified the suspect as Brian Christopher Schotz and say he is suspected to be involved in multiple commercial burglaries in the city over the last several months.

The 47-year-old was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and is facing four counts of commercial burglary and another count of identity theft, which are all felonies.

Police say they referred two other felony commercial burglary charges to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Police say the “active participation” from community members in the investigations assisted in the suspect’s arrest.

