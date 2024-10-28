Series of light earthquakes rattles Lompoc

Four earthquakes, ranging in magnitude from 2.0 to 3.6, rattled Lompoc overnight.

The first quake, a 3.2, shook the area about six miles southwest of the city at 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was followed by a 2.4 quake at 12:45 a.m. on Monday, a 3.6 at 12:49 a.m., and a 2.0 at 1:09 a.m.

Many people reported feeling weak to moderate shaking, but no damage has been reported.

Additionally, the USGS recorded a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Avila Beach at 9:39 p.m. on Sunday.