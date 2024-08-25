Serve Santa Maria hosts community service event

In Santa Maria on Saturday, community service organization Serve Santa Maria partnered up with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build beds for kids.

The project is one of their biannual community service events aimed at helping the immediate community of north Santa Barbara County.

Organizers say Home Depot in Santa Maria donated over $5,000 in wood for the project and hosted the event in its parking lot.

More than 100 volunteers showed up to help.

Glenn Morris, a member of Serve Santa Maria, told KSBY that one of the most important parts of the event is the people.

"This community does a lot of volunteering, you know, in bits and pieces. There's a lot of that happening every day," Morris said. "Twice a year we kind of gather a whole bunch of us together, and we go out and make a difference in the community, and we do it together. And that makes it a lot more fun."

For updates on when their next community service event is and how you can volunteer, you can visit the Serve Santa Maria website.

