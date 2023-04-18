Serve Santa Maria needs 150 more volunteers this Saturday

Serve Santa Maria organizers are looking for 150 more volunteers for Saturday's community projects.

Event organizer, pastor Carl Nielsen says they are hoping for 250 to 300 total volunteers.

"It's an amazing collaboration between city government, businesses, faith community, and nonprofits," Nielsen told KSBY.

Volunteers will be working in local parks, private residences, and neighborhoods on various projects.

Some of the projects include planting plants, painting park benches, plus mowing yards in neighborhoods.

To register for Saturday's Serve Santa Maria, or for more information visit servesantamaria.com.