Serve Santa Maria organizers plan next community outreach event

Organizers with Serve Santa Maria are planning their next community service event.

Volunteers are needed for the next outreach event taking place on Sept. 18.

The group plans to help enhance parks, churches, schools and residencies around Santa Maria.

"When we love and help out somebody else, we feel better about ourselves," said Pastor Carl Nielsen, Serve Santa Maria Organizer. "You can't go down to Costco and buy that feeling inside you've got to give away some of your talents some of your time some of your ability and you will get blessed with that feeling of peace inside."

If you are interested in volunteering at the next outreach event