Serve Santa Maria shows 'community's care'

Serve Santa Maria was back in action on Saturday with volunteers helping to beautify the city.

The organization coordinates outreach events where both local residents and people from throughout the county can help with different community projects.

According to organizers, Serve Santa Maria hosts these community service days about two or three times a year.

On Saturday, the service day consisted of about 7 or 8 different projects, including planting trees in Pioneer Park, supporting local schools, and even helping a neighbor tend to their front yard.

"Anytime we can help somebody get control back of their home or their life and you kind of know that they can live a little better quality of life, then that's a blessing," said Glenn Morris, a member of the Serve Santa Maria leadership team, "It just helps us to show god's love and the community's care for the individual."

The program collaborates with local churches and youth organizations for volunteers, and organizers say the sign up list continues to grow.

Those interested in volunteering at the next outreach event can visit www.servesantamaria.com for more information on registration and upcoming community service dates.

