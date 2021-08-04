SESCLOC branch on Cal Poly campus coming in September

SESLOC Federal Credit Union is returning to the Cal Poly campus after more than a decade away.

A seven-year contract between SESCLOC and Associated Students, Inc. was agreed with a new branch set to open in the Julian A. McPhee University Union in September.

“We’re very excited to be returning as the financial institution on campus,” said Geri LaChance, SESLOC’s President and CEO. “Our expanded digital services will complement the full-service branch offerings, providing high-quality 24-hour convenience.”

SESCLOC already has five branches throughout SLO County and northern Santa Barbara County.

The Cal Poly branch will offer additional services, such as paid internships, a scholarship fund, and financial education.

"We are also embracing the opportunity to improve the overall financial health of students with better budgeting and savings skills before they graduate and enter the workforce,” said LaChance.

