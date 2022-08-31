SESLOC matching first $10K raised in KSBY's book campaign, challenging local businesses to do the same

For the second time, KSBY is partnering with SESLOC Federal Credit Union to raise funds for our third "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign.

The campaign kicked off on Monday and will last through September 9. In early August, KSBY and SESLOC held internal campaigns with their employees to raise money for the book campaign.

Between both companies, we raised more than $5,000. Now, we are taking the fundraiser out to the community and asking for donations.

On Tuesday, SESLOC presented a blank check to KSBY, promising to match the first $10,000 raised from the community.

"For 80 years SESLOC has been a part of the educational fabric of the Central Coast," said Kelly Briggs, SESLOC Senior Vice President. "This campaign is exciting because it's four Title 1 schools from San Miguel to Santa Maria whose students all get to pick books to start their own home library, this is something SESLOC really supports."

This campaign partners with Arellanes, Bonita, Lillian Larsen and Oceano Elementary Schools to reach underserved children living in poverty, and provide them with brand new books to read.

"We are going to match up to $10,000 dollars, so we would like to call on owners, CEO's, managers, of other businesses on the Central Coast to do the same, and maybe do something fun internally with your staff as well, and see if you can beat SESLOC's $3,000 internal campaign," said Briggs.

To donate, click here. Or text KSBY to 50155. Message and data rates may apply. A $5 donation is all it takes to give a book to a child who needs it most.

If you are a business owner and are interested in participating in a match to help us reach our $40,000 goal, please contact us at news@ksby.com.