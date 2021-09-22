SESLOC opens new branch on Cal Poly campus

SESLOC Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday the opening of their newest branch on the Cal Poly campus.

The new location can be found in the Julian A. McPhee University Union next to Starbucks.

Key services relevant to students are free checking accounts, a 24-hour ATM with a minimum withdrawal amount at $5, and reward points for debit card purchases. Students may also use 24/7 digital services such as mobile deposit and contactless payments via Apple, Google or Samsung Pay.

"One of our most significant responsibilities as a credit union is to deliver financial education in the communities we serve," stated Geri LaChance, SESLOC's President and CEO. "We're proud to not only extend our free and low-cost services to students, helping their budgets to go further, but to be a partner in their journey to financial independence post-graduation."

Students will have access to free financial education opportunities, which are focused on budgeting, saving and cybersecurity tips. In early October, students will be able to register for a webinar that will deploy safe online practices and identity theft protection.

In addition, SESLOC will provide deposit accounts for more than 400 Registered Student Organizations through ASI Club Services, ensuring quick, convenient access to funds for their activities.

Hours of operation for this branch are Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with ATM service available 24/7.