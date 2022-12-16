Seven Central Coast restaurants awarded a $3K "restaurant resilience" grant

Just in time for the holidays, seven Central Coast restaurants have been awarded a $3,000 "restaurant resilience" grant from the California Restaurant and PG&E Corporation Foundations.
Of the seven restaurants that were awarded this grant, $18,000 total went to six restaurants in the Solvang area.
These are the seven restaurants that were awarded:
- Brunch – Santa Margarita
- Brekkies by Chomp – Solvang
- Gillwoods Café – Solvang
- Peasants Feast – Los Alamos
- Solvang Flavors – Lompoc
- Solvang Restaurant – Solvang
- Trattoria Grappolo – Santa Ynez
Grants have been made available to California resident restaurant owners with fewer than three units and less than $3 million in revenue, and prioritized minority- and women-owned businesses.
The grants come from the Restaurant's Care Resilience Fund that California Restaurant and PG&E Corporation Foundations have contributed to.
For more information on the California Restaurant Foundation, Restaurants Care, or the Restaurant Resilience Fund, click here.