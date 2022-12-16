Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Seven Central Coast restaurants awarded a $3K "restaurant resilience" grant

restaurant resilence grant 2.jpg
Pacific Gas and Electric Company
Just in time for the holidays, seven Central Coast restaurants have been awarded a $3,000 "restaurant resilience" grant from the California Restaurant and PG&E Corporation Foundations.
restaurant resilence grant 2.jpg
restaurant resilence grant.jpg
restaurant resilence grant 3.jpg
Posted at 1:07 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 16:07:40-05

Just in time for the holidays, seven Central Coast restaurants have been awarded a $3,000 "restaurant resilience" grant from the California Restaurant and PG&E Corporation Foundations.

Of the seven restaurants that were awarded this grant, $18,000 total went to six restaurants in the Solvang area.

These are the seven restaurants that were awarded:

  • Brunch – Santa Margarita
  • Brekkies by Chomp – Solvang
  • Gillwoods Café – Solvang
  • Peasants Feast – Los Alamos
  • Solvang Flavors – Lompoc
  • Solvang Restaurant – Solvang
  • Trattoria Grappolo – Santa Ynez

Grants have been made available to California resident restaurant owners with fewer than three units and less than $3 million in revenue, and prioritized minority- and women-owned businesses.

The grants come from the Restaurant's Care Resilience Fund that California Restaurant and PG&E Corporation Foundations have contributed to.

For more information on the California Restaurant Foundation, Restaurants Care, or the Restaurant Resilience Fund, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png