Seven Central Coast restaurants awarded a $3K "restaurant resilience" grant

Just in time for the holidays, seven Central Coast restaurants have been awarded a $3,000 "restaurant resilience" grant from the California Restaurant and PG&E Corporation Foundations.

Of the seven restaurants that were awarded this grant, $18,000 total went to six restaurants in the Solvang area.

These are the seven restaurants that were awarded:

Brunch – Santa Margarita

Brekkies by Chomp – Solvang

Gillwoods Café – Solvang

Peasants Feast – Los Alamos

Solvang Flavors – Lompoc

Solvang Restaurant – Solvang

Trattoria Grappolo – Santa Ynez

Grants have been made available to California resident restaurant owners with fewer than three units and less than $3 million in revenue, and prioritized minority- and women-owned businesses.

The grants come from the Restaurant's Care Resilience Fund that California Restaurant and PG&E Corporation Foundations have contributed to.

