Seventy-eight volunteers helped pick up trash and debris at the San Luis Obispo Creek on Saturday

On Saturday volunteers collected more than 2,000 pounds of trash from the Lower San Luis Obispo Creek Preserve in just four hours.

Trash and debris from the winter storms have been stuck between trees, wooded debris, and even the creek, and today volunteers helped clean up.

The event was organized by an environmental education group called ‘Watershed Stewards Program'. For this event they were partnered with the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County.

The Watershed Stewards Program is dedicated to improving watershed health by actively engaging in restoration science, civic service, and community education while empowering the next generation of environmental stewards.

Alan Navarro, organizer and team leader for the Watershed Stewards Program, said he saw how much trash there was in the creeks and was concerned, so he took action to organize a volunteer event.

“By seeing all the trash and all the sharps and all the litter, that’s what pushed me to pick this site,” Navarro said.

Sophie Simmons, Fire Cadet with Allan Hancock College Fire Academy explains what they did today as part of the volunteer group.

“We’ve got trash, people in for waiters going into the creek collecting the trash, and I mean really it's startling how much garbage is actually out here,” Simmons said.