Several arrests made in Santa Maria armed robbery that left one of the robbers dead

Santa Maria Police announced the arrests of several people they believe to be involved in an armed robbery last December.

The incident happened December 17, 2023 at about 4:30 p.m. when police responded to the 500 block of W. Cook Street for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they determined a shooting happened during a large house gathering.

Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them, identified as 33-year-old Joshua Anthony Maldonado died at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital and treated for critical injuries.

The investigation which has been taken over by the detective bureau and crime lab remains active and ongoing.

So far, their findings revealed the shooting was a result of a botched armed robbery attempt.

Detectives learned that the man who died, Maldonado, and 33-year-old Santa Maria resident Andrew Paul Garcia, attempted to rob people at a large gathering by gunpoint.

Once the robbery attempt began, that's when detectives say the shooting happened.

Detectives suspect Garcia shot both the party-goer who survived the critical injuries and his partner Maldonado during the botched robbery attempt.

Further investigation also determined that 44-year-old Santa Maria resident Arnulfo Villavicencio-Ramirez and 34-year-old Santa Maria resident David Olaf Barajas participated and conspired in the robbery.

Once detectives learned about the several suspects search warrants were issued.

In the morning Tuesday and Wednesday this week law enforcement served several search warrants within Santa Maria, including the 1700 block N. Russell, 400 block N. Western and 500 block E. Riddering Court.

As a result of these search warrants, Arnulfo Villavicencio-Ramirez and Andrew Paul Garcia were taken into custody and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Detectives said David Barajas is currently in California State Prison on unrelated charges and will be charged in this case.

Garcia was booked on charges that included murder, attempted murder, robbery and conspiracy.

Villavicencio-Ramirez was booked on robbery and conspiracy charges. Barajas is also being charged with robbery and conspiracy.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should contact Detective Whitney at (805) 928 - 3781 ext. 1329 or the Communications Center at (805) 928 – 3781 ext. 2277.