Several blocks of downtown SLO affected by power outage

A power outage was affecting downtown San Luis Obispo homes and businesses on Thursday afternoon.

It started just before 1 p.m. and was affecting more than 330 customers.

PG&E said it was investigating the cause of the outage and expected power to be restored by 4:45 p.m.

The outage was affecting the area between Chorro and Santa Rosa streets from Monterey St. to Highway 101. Some customers along Santa Rosa St. between Olive St. and Meinecke Ave. were also affected by the outage.

Some businesses in the downtown area closed up shop because of the outage and San Luis Obispo County officials said the County Government Building, Old Courthouse and Annex, and the Library were closing. They said limited services were available online but the outage was also affecting some virtual services.

As of 2 p.m., an outage in Cambria was also affecting 54 customers. It started at 11:10 a.m. and PG&E expected power to be restored by 9 p.m.

Another outage was affecting 55 customers in Oceano. It started just after 11 a.m. PG&E estimates power will be restored by 6 p.m.