Several boxes of PPE stolen from Nipomo COVID-19 testing site

Posted at 6:03 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 21:08:48-04

San Luis Obispo County officials are asking for the public's help to identify whoever stole several boxes of personal protective equipment (PPE) from one of the county's COVID-19 testing sites.

Thousands of dollars worth of PPE was reportedly taken from the testing clinic at the Nipomo Senior Center while it was closed over the weekend.

County officials say the PPE was delivered there on Friday, April 2, and staff reported it missing on Monday, April 5.

Items taken include a case of hand sanitizers, several boxes of surgical masks, and a case of N95 masks, gloves, gowns and cleaning or sanitizing items.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

