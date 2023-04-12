Several crashes slow traffic on Hwy 101 southbound through San Luis Obispo

California Highway Patrol is responding to several crashes Wednesday afternoon on Highway 101 southbound in San Luis Obispo.

The first crash happened at about 3:50 p.m. near the Higuera Street off-ramp. According to CHP, the crash involved three vehicles.

The second crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. near the Los Osos Valley Road off-ramp. According to CHP that crash involved two vehicles.

Crews are on scene working to clear both crashes. Traffic is slow throughout the area.

According to CHP, no one was injured in these crashes. The cause of the crashes are under investigation.