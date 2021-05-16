Several injured after driver of stolen vehicle collides with MTD bus in Santa Barbara, police say

Santa Barbara Police say an officer observed a reported stolen vehicle driving in the area of San Andres Street and West Micheltorena Street, Saturday shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Officials say the officer followed the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Bath Street. The driver of the vehicle, however, 24-year-old Jose Munoz of Santa Barbara, fled from the Officer while driving recklessly and committing multiple traffic violations, according to police.

The Officer did not keep-pace with the fleeing vehicle for community safety reasons. Multiple Santa Barbara Police Officers responded to the area to assist. Police say as the Officer continued east on West Islay Street, the Officer observed the stolen vehicle had collided with an MTD bus after running a stop sign at the intersection of State Street and Islay Street.

Officials say officers on scene rendered medical aid to those injured until firefighters and paramedics arrived.

Two of the occupants in the stolen vehicle had serious injuries, and 6 passengers on the bus had minor injuries. Two passengers on the bus were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say there were two teenage juvenile passengers inside the stolen vehicle, one of the juveniles was transported to Cottage Hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, Munoz, was transported to Cottage Hospital for his injuries and is believed to have been driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, according to officials.

Munoz is being charged with 273a PC – Child Endangerment (felony), 23153 VC – DUI Collision Causing Injury (felony), 10851 VC – Possession of a Stolen Vehicle (felony), 11379 H&S Possession of Narcotics for Sale (felony), and 148(a)(1) PC – Evading (misdemeanor). Munoz is currently under arrest and being treated at Cottage Hospital for his injuries.

Juvenile 1 is currently being treated at Cottage Hospital and will be released to their guardian.

Juvenile 2 was transported to the Santa Barbara Police Department and released to their guardian.