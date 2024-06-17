Several new California laws will be going into effect on July 1st

One new California law will address security deposits. Renters in California will no longer be asked for a security deposit greater than one month's rent.

Previously, the state law allowed landlords to ask renters for security deposits equivalent to two months' rent for unfurnished units.

Another new law aims to keep students in school by taking away the use of suspension for those misbehaving.

Teachers would be able to remove a student from a class for their disruptive behavior but the student would not be suspended from school.

It would then be up to the school administrator to determine an appropriate and timely, in-school intervention for the student.

Also in July, businesses with an on-sale general public premises alcohol license will be required to provide drug testing kits at a low cost or for free and post notices about their efforts to prevent drink spiking.

This law applies to bars and nightclubs where beer and wine are sold.

Other new laws involve the right to repair electronic devices, workplace violence prevention, making menstrual products available in schools, and an 11% gun tax.