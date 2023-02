Several people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 154 Wednesday night.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the crash happened at 7:41 p.m. west of the Cold Springs Bridge.

5 cars were involved and 2 men and 2 women sustained moderate injuries in the crash.

They were transported to a nearby hospital.

Delays were reported on Hwy 154 as crews worked to clear the vehicles.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.