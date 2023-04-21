Watch Now
Several trails closed in Fiscalini Ranch Preserve due to storm repairs

Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve
Posted at 3:23 PM, Apr 21, 2023
After rainstorms damaged trails in the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, repair work began on April 20.

All trails starting at HWY 1 West in Cambria are closed. This includes Creek to Forest, Creek to Ridge, and Santa Rosa Creek Trail. No timeline for re-opening as of this posting.

The preserve has been working for the past few months to recover from the stormy winter and spring conditions.

A majority of the trails are still open. For a list of current conditions, visit the Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve website here.

