Several trails closed in Fiscalini Ranch Preserve due to storm repairs

After rainstorms damaged trails in the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, repair work began on April 20.

All trails starting at HWY 1 West in Cambria are closed. This includes Creek to Forest, Creek to Ridge, and Santa Rosa Creek Trail. No timeline for re-opening as of this posting.

The preserve has been working for the past few months to recover from the stormy winter and spring conditions.

A majority of the trails are still open. For a list of current conditions, visit the Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve website here.