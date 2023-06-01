UPDATE: Three people injured in three-vehicle crash in Santa Maria

(UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County fire officials reopened Mahoney Road following a three-vehicle traffic collision.

Fire officials say two vehicles required heavy extrication. One of the vehicles had two women. One suffered major injuries and was flown to Cottage Hospital and the other suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by ground

The second vehicle had a man driving by himself. He suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital by ground. The third vehicle went 10' over the side of the road and fire officials say the solo driver was uninjured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Santa Barbara County firefighters are responding to a crash that happened in Santa Maria Thursday.

Fire officials say several vehicles crashed at about 1:02 p.m. on the 2600 block of Mahoney Road.

As of 2:00 p.m., Mahoney Road is closed in both directions as first responders are on scene working to clear the crash.

It is unknown at this time how many vehicles or people are involved.

Fire officials say the crash required heavy extrication and they had to bring in a helicopter for transportation.

Traffic Collision - 2600 Blk Mahoney Rd. SMR. Several vehicles involved. Road closed in both directions. Heaven extrication required. SBC & SMRE FD, SBC ASU Copt. 3, ambulances x 2 on scene. Incident is active, more to come. CT1:01pm pic.twitter.com/QnpBVtRn89 — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) June 1, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.