Crews worked to stop a sewage leak in San Luis Obispo Sunday afternoon.

The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department says firefighters responded to the leak near Sacramento Drive and Ricardo Court that was flowing into a storm drain and creek bed.

Sacramento Drive was closed down and the leak stopped.

The fire department says wastewater management crews with the city were called out for cleanup.

https://twitter.com/SLO_City_Fire/status/1401655687977967617/photo/1