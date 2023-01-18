Sewage spill causes beach closures in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has issued a beach closure due to an untreated sewage spill.

A weak line dumped around 5,760 gallons of sewage into San Ysidro Creek in Montecito, according to county officials.

As a result, Miramar Beach and Fernald Point Beach have been closed to the public as they are within 2,000 feet of the outflow of the creek. Signs are posted in the areas warning visitors to stay out of the water as contact can cause a range of illnesses.

After significant rainfall, residents should refrain from swimming or surfing in ocean water for at least three days, according to the Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services. Contact with stormwater puts people at risk of experiencing various illnesses, including ear infections, rashes, fever, and vomiting.

The beaches will remain closed for recreational use until sample results demonstrate the water is safe.