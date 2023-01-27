Sewage spill reaches ocean at Santa Barbara's East Beach

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has issued a “beach closure” notice for all recreational water contact at Santa Barbara's East Beach.

Environmental Health officials say a broken sewer pipe on the East Mason Street bridge over Sycamore Creek released approximately 5,500 gallons of untreated sewage into the ocean.

The broken pipe was reportedly repaired Wednesday evening. Santa Barbara city officials said the break likely occurred as a result of the recent storms.

The closure at East Beach is in effect within 1/4 mile of the Sycamore Creek outfall. Public Health officials say the area has been posted with signs warning the public to avoid water contact until water sampling indicates it's safe for recreational use.