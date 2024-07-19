Sewage spill reported in Pismo Beach

People are advised to avoid contact with ocean water near a portion of Pismo Beach due to a sewage spill.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department, the spill was reported at around 7:30 a.m. Friday by a homeowner’s contractor. The main line behind the home on Sea Ridge Court reportedly cracked, spilling an estimated 120 gallons of sewage onto the street and into a storm drain.

Public health officials report the storm drain leads into the Pacific Ocean.

“An ocean water sample was collected at the nearest beach access point at South Beachcomber Drive,” public health reported, adding that crews from the City of Pismo Beach are working to cleanup the spill, sanitize the area and make the needed repairs.

The line was said to have been installed in 1973. With it unable to be replaced, crews next week will reportedly begin lining the inside of it in an effort to prevent future spills from happening.

Public Health advises people to avoid the ocean water in this area until ocean water samples return at acceptable levels.