Sewer rates will soon increase for those living in Paso Robles.

The City Council approved new rates at its meeting this week.

On July 1, rates will increase by 24 percent followed by 8 percent increases for the next four years after that.

The City received a total of 448 written protests, which is 4.3 percent of the 10,346 eligible parcels.

This did not constitute a majority protest, so the City Council was able to move forward with implementing the new rates.