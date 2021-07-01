Sexual abuse investigation underway at Carpinteria school

A sexual abuse and misconduct investigation is underway at a Carpinteria school and authorities are seeking other possible victims or witnesses in the case.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation was launched on April 1 by mandated reporters outside of the school speaking on behalf of the sexual assault survivors.”

The allegations reportedly involve a former employee of the independent 9th – 12th grade school, who investigators are not naming in an effort to “protect the integrity of the case and ensure justice for the survivors.” They add that the alleged abuse occurred on school property while the suspect was still employed at the school.

Search warrants were served at the school a week ago by sheriff’s detectives and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, who were looking for potential evidence related to the allegations.

While the sheriff’s office says it’s working with the “identified survivors,” officials add that “Detectives and investigators are currently working with Cate School and their legal representatives to contact the named and any unnamed sexual assault survivors along with locating and identifying any other potential witnesses to the alleged sexual misconduct,” according to a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mark Valencia at (805) 681-4150. They say they believe there may be other possible victims or witnesses who have not yet been contacted and add that there are resources available to everyone, even if they choose not to participate in the criminal investigation.

The school, located at 1960 Cate Mesa Road, has not yet replied to KSBY’s request for comment.

