After a two-year hiatus, the Shabang Live Music and Arts Festival is returning to Laguna Lake Park on May 13 and 14.

While the 50+ musical acts are yet to be released, there will be a silent disco, art exhibits, movement classes, and non-musical performers.

Local food and beverage will also be on-site for purchase.

Early-bird tickets will be available January 25 on the festival website. Friday tickets cost $40, and $60 for Saturday.