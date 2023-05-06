Shabang Music & Art Festival drawing thousands of attendees to San Luis Obispo

The Shabang Music and Art Festival is back in San Luis Obispo.

It’s not just music, food and drinks — festival goers will get to enjoy art installations, yoga classes, and comedy shows.

“Shabang is like a big celebration with all your friends and family,” said Greg Golf, who is one of the co-founders of the festival. “Beautifully situated among the Seven Sisters of the Central Coast.”

Shabang has grown throughout the years. It first started in 2014.

The event previously took place at Laguna Lake, but this year it is at Dairy Creek Golf Course.

Last year, they had about 10,000 attendees and this year organizers are expecting 12,000 people.

“When we first started it, we had one generator and one band and about 20 people showed up,” Golf said. “Now, we have five stages and about 10,000 people, so a little bit bigger, but it still has the same feel. ”

The festival takes place on Friday, May 5, 2023, and Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Music kicked off on Friday at 4 p.m. On Saturday, it will start at 1 p.m.

