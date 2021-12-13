Shandon man sentenced for deadly stabbing

A Shandon man was sentenced Monday to 36 years to life in prison for second-degree murder in the death of Cristopher Vento Wilson, 23.

Last month, a jury found Kejuan Guy Bynum, 29, guilty of Wilson's murder.

On June 1, 2019, Bynum reportedly assaulted Wilson at a home on Escondido Way in Shandon, stabbing him multiple times with a knife. Wilson died at the hospital.

Because he had a prior conviction for robbery, which is considered a violent felony under California's Three Strikes Law, Bynum faced a maximum sentence of 36 years to life in state prison.