She Raised Her Hand: A new Santa Barbara Co. initiative to support women veterans

Kelli Diaz says she served in the United States Air Force for more than 20 years; but over the years, she said her veteran status has been overlooked, solely because of her gender.

The newly launched, “She Raised Her Hand” campaign aims to change that.

“When we are asked why we are parking in “Veterans” parking spots at simple stores, we need to let them know that we have also served,” Diaz, a Santa Maria native said.

Wednesday morning, local leaders, organizations and community members gathered at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall to celebrate the launch of the new campaign.

“She Raised Her Hand Initiative is our efforts to bring women veterans together and out into the community so that they feel more respected for the jobs they have done when they were serving,” Diaz explained.

Stephanie Crosby is the director of Hancock College’s Veterans Success Center and said Santa Barbara County is home to a large population of women who have served.

She adds that “She Raised Her Hand” was established to bring comradery and a sense of identity to this community.

“Statistically nationally, women veterans are not as likely to identify as veterans or as military, which then causes some challenges when using benefits and being recognized for their service,” Crosby said.

Organizers say the initiative was made possible through a grant from the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women.

Fifth District Commissioner, Alison Wales, describes the launch of “She Raised Her Hand” as heartwarming.

“The women veterans that we have are silent,” she said. “They are so powerful and educated. They are out there as movers and shakers and owners of businesses. They have a lot to contribute to other women veterans if they just knew each other.”

As the new campaign takes shape, Diaz said she and her team will host community events throughout the year, as well as work to connect women veterans with employment opportunities and medical resources.

“We are just as important and our accomplishments are just as important, yet in many cases we are still an overshadowed community, based on our gender,” Diaz admitted. “That is what this initiative is all about. We want to work to change that, but we need everybody’s help.”

Organizers say they are looking for other women veterans in the community to step forward and join their initiative.

You can get in contact with their team by sending an email to sheraisedherhand@gmail.com.