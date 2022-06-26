Shed caught on fire in Atascadero

Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at 2:05 PM near Miramon Ave and Buena Ave in Atascadero.

Upon arrival, first responders encountered a shed that was covered in flames.

With the assistance of Templeton Fire and Emergency Services, Cal Fire SLO and Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, firefighters contained the blaze within 30 minutes.

As a result of the fire, the railroad had to shut down for two hours. The railroad is up and running.

No other structures were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.