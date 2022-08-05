Watch Now
Shed fire sparked by fallen power line in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A fallen power line dropped from a light pole and ignited a shed in the yard of a Santa Barbara home on Friday.
Aug 05, 2022
Firefighters contained a shed fire before it could spread to homes in Santa Barbara on Friday.

The fire broke out at about 1:13 p.m. on the 5000-block of San Vicente Dr.

Multiple callers reported the fire, which was sparked when a power line dropped down on the shed.

The fire burned only the shed. Officials say the flames were knocked down before it burned any other buildings. In total, it burned a roughly 12 by 12 foot area.

Firefighters are working to mop up the area.

The fire is under investigation.

