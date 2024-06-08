Shell Beach Library celebrates 75 years at same location

The Shell Beach Library is celebrating 75 years in the same location.

To commemorate this milestone, they hosted an event from 1:30-4 p.m.

Attendees could play at game stations, participate in crafts, take tours of the library, and learn about its history.

"I'm not sure they thought it would still be standing 75 years later, but I think it's always important to recognize the stability of a community and the needs the community has for its library and the support that it gives," said Cathy Marvier, who was a librarian at this location for 14 years.

There were also authors there to speak about their books.

The event was family-friendly and free for the public to attend.