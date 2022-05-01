Shell Beach puts on "Art in the Park" celebration

An outdoor art festival featuring more than 50 artists and vendors will be taking place at Dinosaur Caves Park in Shell Beach on Sunday, May 1 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

It's called "Art in the Park" and people will be able to shop for unique art pieces and enjoy food, non-alcoholic drinks, and live music.

Glass, pottery, furniture, sculptures, paintings, photography, plants and flowers, and much more will be available for attendees to look around.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.