Just south of Shandon, Shell Creek Road will temporarily close this week as crews make road repairs.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the section between Shandon-San Juan Road and Truesdale Road will close. Roads will then reopen before construction begins the following morning.

County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works Map of Shell Creek closure at the San Juan Creek crossing

Work for the low-water crossing will continue until Mar. 21.