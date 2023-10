People along a portion of Newport Street in San Luis Obispo were asked by police to shelter in place Sunday morning.

San Luis Police said at around 7:15 a.m. the department and Regional SWAT team were serving a search warrant along the 1200 block of West Newport St.

That road is currently blocked along with Newport St. and only law enforcement are being let in.

Police were asking everyone on those streets to shelter in place.

No other information was immediately available.