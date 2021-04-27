UPDATE: Shelter-in-place order lifted for Orcutt neighborhood after search for robbery suspect

UPDATE (3:29 p.m.) - Sheriff's officials have lifted the shelter-in-place order.

They say deputies conducted a thorough search of the area but were unable to locate the suspect. It's believed he fled the area.

___

(2:59 p.m.) - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is asking people in an Orcutt neighborhood to shelter in place.

The area affected is along Via Alta from Bradley Rd. to Via Riviera.

Sheriff's officials say deputies are searching for a robbery suspect.

The male suspect is described only as wearing a black shirt and tan pants.

If seen, call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

