Shelter-in-place lifted at Georgia Brown Elementary after police found no threats

Georgia Brown Elementary School temporarily issued a shelter-in-place after school staff thought they heard gunshots in the surrounding neighborhood, Paso Robles police said Tuesday.

The shelter-in-place was lifted once officers searched and cleared the area. Officers said no threats were made towards the school or students.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police at (805) 237-6464 or call Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at

(805) 549-STOP to remain anonymous.