Shelter-in-place notifications going out in Shandon following reported stabbing

SLO County Sheriff's Office
KSBY
SLO County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:38 AM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 07:02:16-04

A reported stabbing prompted authorities to issue shelter-in-place notifications in Shandon Sunday night.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says much of the town was told to shelter in place after reports of a stabbing around 9:22 p.m.

As of 3:22 a.m. Monday, sheriff's officials said a suspect was in custody and added that the shelter-in-place would be lifted soon, but would not comment on the extent of any injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. This story will be updated as information is released.

