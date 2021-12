UPDATE (2:55 p.m.): The shelter-in-place order has been canceled. Police say the subject is in custody.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for the area of Pacific Dunes Way in Guadalupe due to an armed barricaded subject. This is according to an emergency alert that has been sent out to nearby residents.

An estimated end time for the shelter-in-place has not yet been given.

This is a developing story. More updates and information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.