Shelter in place order lifted at Atascadero High School

Atascadero High School was put under a shelter-in-place order by local law enforcement on Thursday.

This came after the Atascadero Police Department received a swatting call.

According to police, the anonymous call came in at about 10:20 a.m. The caller indicated that they may have seen a handgun on the dashboard of a vehicle parked near the school's track.

Out of an abundance of caution, police requested the shelter-in-place and searched the area.

Police say they did not find anything suspicious and the shelter-in-place was lifted after about ten minutes.

In a message sent to parents, school officials said "...the safety of our school community is always our top priority, and we will continue to follow all necessary protocols to maintain a secure environment."

