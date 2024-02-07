Shelter-in-place ordered at Arroyo Grande High School

Arroyo Grande High School was placed under a shelter-in-place order Wednesday morning.

According to a message sent to parents, the Arroyo Grande Police Department received an anonymous threat and officers were arriving on campus to investigate.

School officials say the anonymous threat was identical to threats recently received at an Arroyo Grande store and one in Paso Robles.

Those threats were reportedly not credible.

Parents are advised against going to the campus.

"While we continue to work with police, students and staff are safe in their classrooms," the message read.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

